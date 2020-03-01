Jennifer Lopez dared to show itself, without extensions

Jennifer Lopez is known as one of the characters of the show more important today, as it has with love, your followers her talent, beauty, sensuality and style.

Recently the American actress berserk post your trailer a photo, where looks completely naturalleave you without words on you when you wear it as bright as always.

You can also read: In a bikini! Jennifer Lopez dazzles the social networks with your toned figure

In the photo album, shared on his official Instagram, with his natural haircomplete extensions with which they are usually far different, eye-catching styles. JLo it was a surprise to the visitors, taken quickly to ensure that wearing looks beautiful, your hair is short, curly, loose and in layers.

In the publication, the singer also revealed that she “back in the studio, working on his skills“something that thrilled his followers, who came rumorar immediately that there is a new album comes out.

You can also read: Andrea Valdiri was taken up with who would be your new partner

“This is what I love most of you“”The fact that she never pairs inspirational”, “Oh! it is mainly a new album in Spanish“, “Give us album sauce“, “The most beautiful woman”, “Why is what you do better! Dance the people”, “I can’t wait for new music“, “Jen we need an albummuch time has passed”, were some of the emotional messages received, the interpreter ‘The ring‘on his official Instagram.

Currently JLo excited after the start new collection of shoes you are self-designed.