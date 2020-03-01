Justin Bieber takes your debt in your relationship with Selena Gomez

Without a doubt, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez a few more couples in the media over the last ten years. Both reached the highest point of your career, if you are just a few of the young people were, and while they lived their love. However, over time things between the two of them had gone, and it was an idyllic romance in the beginning, went on a series of UPS and downs, which we recognize today, has ceased to be, some of the emotional scars in your life. Like never, Justin Bieber has opened his heart and talked about how the neck of his previous relationships, and blame her for what happened, before you find the love and in the arms of the model Hailey Bieber, his present wife.





VIEW GALLERY







MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

In an interview with Zane Lowe for the transmitter, Apple Music, the canadian singer spoke of his relationship with Selena Gomez without to mention that at some point the name of the exestrella of Disney direct-to in the context of decisions of the last few years, if the shell Baby you avoided the scenarios that try to heal all your past mistakes convinced and want to build a solid relationship with his current wife. “In my previous relationship, has disappeared, and it was madness, and I behaved like a wild, no one thought more of me“said Justin, quite honestly, admitting to his part of the blame on the flashing romance, the he with the interpreter Lots of You to Love Me.

In this sense, the singer also spoke about her marriage and the hard stage, the to have lived, before you can strengthen your relationship. “To said Hailey, I before you go on tour (in 2016), when we had a long time together, she was still so much suffering and I had to solve it, certain things, and therefore was not ready, was impossible with her. I didn’t want to say one thing and ends up doing the opposite. I had the same thing in the past, and I was honest with her, I explained to him I was willing to be faithful even if you wanted to be when I was not at this point“said Bieber in terms of shape, his behaviour, his former girlfriend years affect ended later.



VIEW GALLERY





At the end of Bieber and ended with the realization that in spite of the love and respect of one for the other, eventually you will be a lot of damage. “The question is that, as you wanted me, and me with other people, it hurt a lot and told her that she was doing things that caused me a headache. And it was a pain to much I had hurt you and you me. And at the end we stop talking, before I tell you about the tour. He was very angry, “he said.

Currently, Justin Bieber is married with Bieber and Hailey seems, has found that the stability at his side. The professional side, the singer has just published his latest work in the studio Changes, his first album in five years.



VIEW GALLERY







