Katy Perry sends a message of support from China by the Coronavirus

Since a few weeks the whole world has an eye on China after you identify yourself, the cases of Coronavirus the continued to spread, and even in other countries of the world.

Against this background, various celebrities, you have comments in support of this contingency, the shift in shows and their fans be careful and take the measures of health care relevant, to stay safe.

Katy Perry it has been shown that on this subject, by a message of support for the country that is most affected by the virus. The singer took video short and concise, where you will be welcomed by the citizens of the Asian country and sends to you minds to fight in order to continue in these times of trouble.

I just wanted to send a message to let you know that we all fight with you, during this time, and continue to be, and remain, healthy and positive, as well as we can. We think of you We send our prayers. We will overcome this too.

The video it was also shared by the Director-General of the world health organization Health, who added his thanks to the artist they give their voice to such an important cause.