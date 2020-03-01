Katy Perry shows that it is part of the new season of ‘American Idol’ | the TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- The famous pop singer, Katy Perryrecently, their millions of followers moving revealed on Instagram that is a part the new season the successful program of talents, American Idolback to the judge.

A couple of hours of the interpreter Cozzy Little Christmas he shared an image is displayed on the you in addition to his four colleagues, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones have announced that they are again part of the judges of the program.

As we know, Perry has for a few seasons as one of the members of the jury that chooses who comes in and who is out of the music quiz.

So, assures that for this new delivery of lots of surprises and boundless energy come to show the public what has caused, in great anticipation of thousands of his supporters.

In just two hours, the publication has received, lso 89 166 thousand ‘likes’ and thousands of comments, such as:

I’m so excited so so”.

Willing to see you every week”.

I can’t wait”.