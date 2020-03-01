Kendal Jenner admits that he worked as an assistant of Beyoncé

The Kardashians are untouchable in Hollywood, something that everyone knows. Your character, has become a reality show of the family, an institution, in different areas such as modeling, beauty and television. Listen, therefore, to say that you would be willing to work as an assistant for other famous as well for us is a martian. The case of Kendall Jenner, who recently in an interview with the signature Calvin Klein, who is image, in addition to other artists such as Justin Bieber or Maluma has recognized that Yes, it is a ‘celebrity’ for the work organizándole your agenda and asistiéndole what she needed. was This person is, how could it be otherwise, Beyoncé, singer, best score of the current generation.

But why this job would accept? Depending on the model, just to know what the superstar is eating in the morning, as well as to find out what your favorite tv shows-something you know may never, as Hermeticism, the wife of Jay-Z keeps his personal life. And matizaba:

“Do you believe that there is always a fan of the program “Bachelor in Paradise’ —a kind of ‘women And men and Vice versa American’—? Because if so, I would think we will be good friends”.

Although this reverence for the artist, it is not something new in the family. The actual Kylie Jenner would have already been manifested, on a couple of occasions, your desires to that Beyoncé go to one of your holidays —in the he himself a chair with his name came up at the time of booking, during the relationship the singer and Kim Kardashian always remain plagued by questions: what is good? to know how you came background? Recently, a source close to the interpreter was talking to the media ‘Page Six’, and we to him by a doubt:

“Beyoncé never fell quite well, Kim, can tolerate the friendship, care for their husbands, and because of mutual friends, such as Jennifer Lopez, but she was always a little cold with her.”

Oh, Oops! Seen in this way, the model you need to work a little bit more about this job as an assistant if you really one day want to you to be a part of the inner circle of the singer, something that doesn’t even have her big sister made it. In the meantime, if you what you want, not the wizard of Beyoncé, but parecerte a little more on Kendall, you can not miss this funny video go viral: