Kim Kardashian on Kourtney, if she leaves the reality

Maybe it seems that the Kardashian lie, shrouded in a controversy again. On this occasion, the famous American portal, ‘Somag‘has announced that the biggest clan, Kim, could for a strong judgment taken legal steps against one of his sisters, Kourtney, why? decide to leave of the reality-tv ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’.

And during the last season of the famous reality is a strong tension between Kim and Kourtney have experienced, in fact, the same, Kim, who ran in a fit of rage’ was your sister’s programso Kim and Khloé discovered that Kourtney hid them remained, information about the places he visited and the people with whom he this, to not be recorded there was ‘lush’ that the cameras placed in your privacy.

Because of such actions, Kim angry, because you noted that thanks, that Kourtney is not accepted to record him, she and Khloé were set out, your life to fill the room, leaving Kourtney with their actions. Now more than two months before the scandal, it is said that the wife of Kanye West could claim, your sister of ‘breach of contract’ in the given case, you decide for yourself, you will leave the reality.

The future of Kourtney in KUWTK

Although it was only a rumor, formerly Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres, which fixed this problem already, because both of them had platicado about what happened and even an agreement. “Kourtney and I are going to Japan. We take the time to listen to us,” she continued, socialite, “We talked about everything and we are healed, the wounds, I think, that we finally reach an agreement”noticed in that moment, Kim, for Ellen.

The agreement that Kim and Kourtney came, was that you last still in the reality tv-but only rarely “Khloé and I have decided that the hours of Kourtney, to shield you, because we need content for the show. In this state of limbo and have to do everything, which is frustrating, so we come to the conclusion that Kourtney filmed only a little”the result in Florence to The Ellen Show.