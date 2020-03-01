Kimberly Loaiza is accused of copying Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza has once again done what is on everyone’s lips and this time, the accused is copy the famous socialite Kylie Jennerafter a photo session.

These photos were made Valentine’s daythe dress she wore was red, mermaid and strapless with an opening in the leg, similar to the pike Kylie for the party of Vanity Fair.

Without a doubt, the publication has received good reactions to the moment almost two million like me and thousands of comments, but not all of them were good, many were criticism according to the influencer by copying a new account, your photos.

And is that since a few months, the fans of Kylie accuse Jenner, Kimberly Loaiza of just wrote the entrepreneur in several respects, as also in the clothes, photos, even on the lips.

HAPPY DAY OF LOVE, remember to love yourself, you first of all, the love is to himself the most important thing, you don’t know, I am the most expressive, but I swear that I love, thanks to you, my LINDURAS,” wrote Kim on the publication.

Such a description is in the publication was harshly criticized for this, of course, photoshop that the youtuber had used the I, many reported that they had no right to write that.

You do not speak of love to yourself and you don’t accept how you are, you have the right”, commented.

HAHAHA I CAN’T WITH YOUR PHOTOSHOP IN the buttocks ���� The prro � � you a dress like that and get a pantaleta black you look so vulgar AH, but so jukifans leave, criticize�other � My YdoLa Ezz Good Original �� As always, creyendote Kylie cheap version �� pic.twitter.com/GrVyssxPsC — Nan (@rdgz_0511)

February 15, 2020





What people stress is that a few days ago, Kimberly apparently Kenya Os criticized the use of, a red dress and be the baby of your friend, in the style of Kylie, and now you copy it is dress and even the same pose.

Happened to my kimbs’t be reached, the short-circuit red you warned me and you soon a few of my grandmother again, and it’s up to you I prefer the elastic waist, so that you are well. You know, for the other,” said a girl in the publication.

You forgot photoshop? Ig-you don’t see more acinturadita and here. Aaah, and the data for the other that you are a dress used in a transparent a short skin finally, you nacaaa bad. — �������� ������������������️ (@xMissSimpatiax)

February 15, 2020





The photo shoot caused controversy, because some of the fans of the YouTuber from the blame excess photoshop in different parts of the body, as well as in many of her photo shoots above.

To top it off, and not only was criticized imitation according to Kylie, but a few days ago also criticized because of this in the look of their singer, Danna Paola.