Know, the trainer of Shakira

To see the performance of Shakira in the Super Bowl, we realized two things. The first, which we have, that will make you take dancing lessons, because that’s what we call the dance””, compared to what is in front of the Colombian, a bad joke. The second is that we are too late to operation bikinibut at least we know to which account to a new motivation.

Anna Kaiser went to the personal trainer of Shakiray through his hands, even celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Sarah Jessica Parker, so she had no doubt that his trainingwork. She is the creative ACT, which is a series of workouts that combines dance moves with cardiovascular training, strength training, intervals, HIIT, yoga, and pilates.

Shakira and her trainer



Therefore, Anna Kaiser is the perfect trainer for Shakira, because the dance is practiced to the axis of the cardio exercises, as well as one of his greatest passions. The singer trained six days a week and jumps never a training. You consider to be his agenda, the jumps never, your appointment with the sports serves as a reminder that there are no excuses to train. We, in turn, has reminded that it is not rest only on Sundays, that we understand ourselves to be in the Super Bowl, and don’t know about you, but in the newsroom, none of us we have on our agenda, a specific date is similar.

Anna Kaiser training



The training of Shakira depending on your studies. “Yesterday they had a review in a really long time in the evening, so in the morning we have an hour of strength training. A few days of test sessions for a long time, what we do with workouts of 20 minutes,” explains the trainer, the with the medium of ‘E! News’. Another mental note: if you think that we skip the gym, because we are gone a lot, if we have the discipline of Shakira, we need to forget the excuses and go to the gym.

Anna Kaiser and Shakira



Kaiser recommends that its customers switch to avoid various types of training, to fall into the nets of boredom and for the best results.

In fact, Jennifer Lopez known for mixing various types of exercises, and she loves the study TruFusionspecializes in training to be practiced under high temperatures. Pilates, TRX, and bootcamp are just a few of the disciplines that are practiced there and help, Jennifer will have its imposing silhouette.

In any case, as Anna Kaiser catches us a little desmano (he teaches in New York), and their services may not fit into our budget, we are in the proximity of their social networks, where you share your videos with tables, a belly made of steel like the one of Shakira. It is true that to see the silhouette of the singer, and as a trainer, we are not surprised that the Emperor had become since the Super Bowl in the acclaimed Hollywood.