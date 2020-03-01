Kylie Jenner loves to change her fans with her latest look

Kylie Jenner is one of the celebrities, the renewed common appearance. The entrepreneur is constantly in the spotlight for the change of your appearance, that you are made up of many colors, hair in different styles.

His latest change look it was a success among his followers in social networks and it is a bet is not for anything extravagant. This time, the celebrities decided to bid farewell to black and dye your hair a color light brown with the tips blonde stressed by their naturalness.

Jenner also shared on Instagram selfie with the new color of your mane. For the occasion, wore a cutaway outfit black and a leather jacket, the stockings only she is wearing. Her long nails to stay in beige and wore make-up colors nude.

“New vibrates“she wrote in the description for the publication of a rise in the last Friday and already reached more than 10 million “likes” and nearly 70,000 “likes”.

Networks respond to the new “look” of Kylie Jenner

On this social platform with over 150 million fans fascinated, have your knowledge, your impressions of your new image.

“Oh, God. whatLet this color forever?”, a user said. Another wrote: “hair is good”. A third joked: “Who are you?”; while a quarter said: “Yes! She approaches the blonde. The bomb looks like”.

Other opinions were:

@bangbangnyc: “Time for a tattoo”

“Time for a tattoo” @awrabriguela: “Your hair is everything”

“Your hair is everything” @hayden_williams: “This is the color”

“This is the color” @kylieximages: “Oh, my God, finally you change your color from your hair. Wow, it’s so good”

“Oh, my God, finally you change your color from your hair. Wow, it’s so good” @itschriscrocker: “Carmen Electra vibes“

“Carmen Electra vibes“ @shaninamshaik: “You in love!”

Now your fans can see just have to wait how long the mane is toast or if it was just a wig to keep, as is so often the.