Letter from Berlin: Berlinale film festival: Brazil, LGBTI persons in the scene by you as well

Credits-photo: ‘Wind-Dried’, Daniel Nolasco, and Lidiana rice the playback screen.in)

The information will not be

it is the goods,

it is a public good.

Come out and join the over 100,000 players have registered.

His uncle Ku-Klux-Koizo and aunt Damares do have to think about the fact that. As I have already mentioned, let’s look at the facts that the presence of Brazilian films in connection with the issues of LGBTI people on the screen, as is the tradition, and continues to be robust. And to show that, in Brazil, there is a huge population willing to live your life, your joys and your choice of pretty in addition to prejudices, foolish, weak, and hypocritical, that the duo, with their army of helpers, enthusiastic and sold. And live with all the stuff in the fiction cinematográfca, and also outside of it.

I saw two movies, the Brazilians on the problems in this area, including:

1 – a dry Wind, a film based on the Daniel Nolasco, and Lidiana kings.

Set in the highlands of Central Brazil, in the cities at night, and in Three places, the film describes the drama of a love triangle in which a company-producer of fertilizers in the region. Sandro (Leandro Do Lelo) and Ricardo (Allan Jacinto Santana), living in a relationship is intense and passionate. However, with the arrival of Maicon, with the air of a ham of a hollywood movie, it bothers you all. Soon, the drama and the jealousy sets in with the appeal, up to and including the use of physical violence, and the moral sense. All this is accompanied by Paula’s (She-Oak), and possibly my sexual orientation, which is also one of the leaders of the trade Union of the workers.

The photography is breathtaking” by the incredible scenery in the winter months in the area. The days are scorching, the air and the wind to dry, and in the evenings, for the same reason, the dryness of the environment (the spell, I’m a meteorologist, and Amateur, and frustrated), they are icy. The lovers, in combination, are preferably at the corners of the remote, in the middle of the forest, or the railway will have to leave.

The story is to think about and I would say, is more exciting than the writing, for the reason that I’ll talk more about later. There is an insistence on the uniqueness of the exhibits, a framework, or gay, outside of the major corridors in urban Brazil, although it has already been explored by other films on the screen presented.

I will not go into details about the end of the drama, not to spoil the anticipation for those who have not seen the movie.

For me, it is a “lisim”, as they say in the script. It is the abuse, the scenes of explicit sex, which is a hallmark of the Brazilian cinema, the LGBTI people, or a peer-to-peer. This is not the reserve of morality, but of the aesthetics of the repetition is excessive play down the scenes, and it makes the Film superfluous. But it seems there is an audience for such a thing.

Alice, Jun, by Gil Barone (Play-screen.in)

2 – a Alice, Jun, by Gil Barone.

This is a real gem. The father of a daughter is concerned, “by Jean Genet” (Had to Ronet), is the task of the perfume industry, the production of the scent of pine cones of araucaria on the highlands of southern Brazil. He leaves his daughter, Alice, Anne, Celestina Bike) to the small town of “pine of the South”, where it finds everything in and around the school is extremely conservative (“Our lady of salvation). The film, told in a way that many of the original features, the audio-visual virtuality of the modern, it also has a language of youth, and you save a tone in a healthy, light and humorous, without sacrificing the map of the violence and prejudice against the world of freedom, choice, sexual, institutional, embodied in the principal of the school (great performance!), as in the machismos of the youth. In the end, all characters should try and be confronted with their limits, to live with them and/or to win. In the Film, it is very positive, no pictures on the face of the prejudice, which is now in the form of the letters, as in the scene of a cultural policy in Brazil.

In fact, uncle Bozo and aunt Damares a worry in the world, next to the box is unheard of, that you on the international stage.