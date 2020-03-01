Medical marijuana: ‘I Had a tumor in her head, to the overcoming of prejudices,’ | Notisul

Medical marijuana: ‘I Had a tumor in her head, to overcome prejudice’

Gizele has won, on the bias, so that you can grow if you treat it with medicine based on cannabis

The Brazilian health surveillance Agency (Agência Nacional de vigilância Sanitária) has ruled today that the regulations in Brazil, the registration of the medicinal product on the basis of a cannabidiol, a component present in the marijuana. It is expected that the Agency will also decide on the rules for the cultivation of herbs with medical. The decision could change the lives of the population, it’s not the years in a quest to the substance, whether it is imported or harvested from the plants in your own backyard. Now, the patient must seek permission from the Fda to import the substance.

“The doctor wanted to prescribe cannabidiol,” the mistress of The house, Neide Martins, 55, was confronted to try with prejudice in a medical, when he decided to see a specialist, the receitasse cannabidiol for the son, Victor, who is now seven years old. “Didn’t want to prescribe it to. He said that he knew what would happen to him in ten years,” he said to his mother.

He was adopted when he was ten months old. Healthy, she said and went early. “After four months in the house, we saw some of the tension,” he says. She went to a doctor, “she said it was nothing,” and he was a professional that diagnosed you with epilepsy refractory to. Over the years, the seizures began to rise. It is only the fifth doctor discovered the syndrome in the West,” he says. This is a type of epilepsy that gives rise to the other, and Lennox-Gastaut. “We came up with the medication in the traditional, but without success. He did not speak, the hand-eye coordination, and beat, the 80 seizures per day. I missed my son.”

It was, as you for the first time, of the cannabidiol, and he asked the doctor, what is the receitasse. “It was taking up to 18 tablets a day. Either fall to the ground, the scars on his head. We can have a helmet that is suitable and in a wheelchair because he could no longer stay on his feet. I’ve seen my son’s back slowly. He did not swallow the food, it’s not stretched out his hand, he was in a vegetative state. I went into a depression,” said Neide.

The agent of travel, she quit work to devote to his son. “I voted for the sixth doctor. I asked for the love of God: “He has taken everything that I disclaimer subscribe’. And he prescribed cannabidiol for the first time in February 2016.” The results aren’t coming as quickly. “Those who have the cure to solve the Problem in one to two months, but He got no better,” he says. “I didn’t want to give up. With about seven months, we were able to have a dosage and the control of Lennox. It is already autumn, and we were able to take your helmet.”

At the end of last year, it’s the best news: an electroencephalogram (eeg have shown that the syndrome of the West was included. “I almost fell out of my chair, or the doctor is away. The cat is not going to stop epileptic, but it is only sporadic, with the intensity of deeper and deeper each time,” says his mother. Envy to spend an average of US$ 3,000 or more, apart from the shipping costs, to consume the import of 12 vials containing 19 ml of the oil in the kid ‘ s need throughout the year, a number that comes in at R$ 12.6 billion in today’s currency. “We had a good car, but to sell to raise money for his treatment.”

“I grow in the house, and I have my exit”

Gizele has had to deal with a permit to grow 30 plants in the picture: Personal archive of The owner of the house, Gizele Thame, 61, to prejudices against himself, and when he decided to treat a brain tumor by the oil in the base of the pot. “I have a tumor on the side of the hipófase, which is responsible for the hormones in the body. Without surgery, or no treatment, would grow the tumor until they burst.”

“And how was it in the vicinity of the nerve, I could be blind to it, and it would depend on the 21 drugs after the Operation. I didn’t want to work, against everything and everyone. Only one of my children who have supported me,” said Gizele who has also the treatment endured with the oil in the pot.

With no money to import medicine, Gizele decided to plant at home and with all the tests in the wrist, was to grow court with a lawyer for a writ of habeas corpus, which will allow him to. “If anyone come to my house, I would on my exams, and the writ of habeas corpus. Even so, I could be in detention until you are able to, the writ of habeas corpus is a final judgment.” The document came after eight months. “No one I can hold right now, because I can’t plant a 30-foot, but only five in the period. I, too, can be up to 180 ml) of the oil.”

Overcoming bias

Gizele it took eight months to accept the treatment, and to share more quality time with your friends and family. “At first, I didn’t talk to anyone else, it was a secret. Gradually, I was counting on for the future. A good friend of mine told me that, if you are not so much to me, and it would not accept my treatment.”

Gizele says that the plant can take up to four months to grow and to thrive. It is harvested, the leaves of the plant to dry upside down for about a week, and then to extract the oil. Clean, then put it in the oven, so that it is completely dry. Then put it in a bag of dry ice that serves as a sieve. I mix a diluent, the sifted with the part falls. After that, I put it in a pot and simmer for four hours. This oil is what I use.” Gizele says that in a couple of months of use, the symptoms were different. “Insomnia and stress were gone, and the sleep quality is excellent,” he said. And it seemed to be impossible happened: “After about a year and a half, the tumor decreased from 1.2 cm to 0.7, and if you keep it for a year and a half.

