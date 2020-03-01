Miley Cyrus explains why she not at the Grammy

The gala of the 62nd edition of the GRAMMY awards gave us performances so exciting, like Lizzo, accompanied by an orchestra, for women, the Billie-Eilish, which led to more intimacy together with his brother Finneas; or from Rosalia, flamenco to the Staple Centre in Los Angeles.

But if the whole world was waiting for a performance (especially the ARMY) and spread a good mood under the courtyard in front of the stage, that was the Lil-Nas-X, that you could not pass up the opportunity to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

The rapper was at the public with her ‘Old Town Road’ and a staging so crazy, the boys of BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus came.

This song has been viral through the social network TikTok and has two awards of the Grammy in the best video clip, best duo for her collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus, father of Miley and Noah Cyrus.

During the demonstration you could see that among the participants there were Noah and Tish Cyrus, the younger daughter and wife of the singer, what’s it all with the song. However, there was a notable absence: Where was Miley Cyrus?

The singer of ‘Wrecking ball’ visited the prices GRAMMY, something that should rarely be, since it is not nominated in any category (although he pulled out a new hard drive ‘She Is Coming’ in last June).

In the output of last year, the whole world is asked where he was her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Was only had a few months previously married, and all eyes waited impatiently, you come to see together on the red carpet. However, the Australian has was in the hospital.

Miley Cyrus wanted to joking about their absence with the release of a video in which you can see briefly, on the gala of the EMAS awards 2013 with handbag what looks like a joint a train: “And we ask ourselves, why, because, I’m invited to the award ceremony”.

Could not be, for the support of his father during the gala but what was the exchange with his followers, he proudly and Lil was-Nas-X via your social networks: “congratulations to my dad @billyray Cyrus and my little brother @lilnasx of 2 Grammy awards!!!!!! (PS: could someone, bastards, winner of the Grammy to tell me that I have pizza on my t-shirt on the damn function!)

Also, wanted to remember the moment, in the he shared the stage with his father at the Festival in Glastonbury, versioning of the ‘Old Town’: “I love you both like family… well, to HAVE a I want to work as a family, and the other I WANT to!”