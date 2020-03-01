Miley Cyrus is single again

Had married in 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are again bachelors, the official for the time after the completion of your divorce.

It will be recalled that the pop singer was famous for the main role in the series “Hanna Montana” and Liam Hemsworth is best known for his role in “the Hunger Games”.

The couple married in December of 2018, but separated last summer (2019), and now the singer and the movie star are officially divorced.

According to the new legal documents signed by TMZ, a judge, the divorce, which is treated by the lawyers of the former spouse, Laura water, and Judith R. Foreman, of the last month.

Liam first, she applied for the divorce of Miley in august, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, Cyrus, she moved with her new partner, the singer Cody Simpson.

– In the news

SEE MORE