“Miss Americana” shows the TRUE face of Taylor Swift don’t miss out!

“Miss Americana” will the REAL Taylor Swift you don’t miss out!

The documentary “Miss Americana” premiere on Netflix next January 31, this year, and production is telling a part of the life of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

It is to be noted that this film is the winner of the Emmy Lana Wilson and, first of all, at the Sundance Film Festival, 2020, to be released worldwide on the streaming platform Netflix has premiered.

Not long ago, in an interview with the magazine “Variety”, which has been appointed, Artist of the decade on the us charts he explained that in her documentary, “Miss Americana”, the audience and his fans (swifties are) about the personal details of his life, as it has shaped itself as one of the artists who prefer to keep their private, only the “active” in social networks life very private; when it comes to advertising for your work and your family life and romantic is very reserved.

“Miss Americana”in the trailer, Taylor Swift appears and tells that at different points in time in your life longer than 5 years, in which the singer of “Shake it off” went through many UPS and downs of emotions, as she was criticized hard for his conflict with the rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian; she was also attacked, and not to make public their political stance, before Donald Trump outside the President-elect of the United States.

The news of the “Miss Americana”

Now, documentary Taylor Swift to reach, Netflix, Miss.told the American version is more emotional and honest in the career of the singer after the events, would be complicated as it seems, his return to the stage

“Miss Americana” offers the possibility of the true artists left behind has to ask, who influenced you, someone she was not; by the “back” button, to begin the process of affirming that as a composer, singer, and woman.

“I was the person everyone wanted to hear. I had to be shown to deconstruct a whole system of beliefs, waste disposal and refuse”, shares in the announcement trailer, from Netflix.

“Miss Americana’ is a documentary, which is part of the selection of the festival of Sundance, it was wool with Emmy Wilson and film-maker, winner of the Oscar In 20 steps to fame.

Taylor Swift checks whether behind a success story, there are also events that are the life of the singers, to shape the most successful, you are exposed to, in this documentary the next 31.

