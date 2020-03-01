Miss Americana: The most intimate confessions of Taylor Swift | people and celebrities

Taylor Swift is the promotion in full Miss Americanaa documentary about her life, broadcast on 31 December on Netflix and where the singer is 30 years old, opens up emotionally to the problems that she has suffered, to what your life. In the band), there was on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, Swift, sincere, and shows an eating disorder suffered a few years ago, caused as a result are on the pictures that the photographers were from the street. “Published a photo of me in which I saw that my belly was too big…or someone said, it seemed you are pregnant…and the not broke to eat,” says the interpreter.

A situation that increased as much impact on your health and your work, because the problems began as a tour with music. “I thought I would pass out at the end of every concert, or half of him,” says Swift, in the documentary. “Now, I’ve noticed that, if you have energy, you’re getting stronger, you can do all these concerts and not feel cheap,” she says.

The performer of hits such as Shake it off or I! has recently spoken of this disease in an interview with the magazine Variety,, this is a cover in this month of January, and admitted that he thought long whether or not your problem is in the documentary: “I don’t know if I would, to feel, to speak comfortably, my body and talk about the things that I in the past, terms such as “the little healthy’, I was with myself”. Finally, Swift agreed to do this and is satisfied with the result, by the tone used, the head of the band, Lana Wilson. “The way that she wanted my story, it makes sense, really. I’m not an expert in this topic, and many people can speak with more knowledge. Everything I know is from my own experience,” says the singer, who shows with pride his reconciliation with the own body: “The fact that you are a size 6 instead of a 0. Now, how and I do a lot of movement. Earlier it was a practice, but do not eat”.

In addition to your personal struggle, Swift further disclosure has on the occasion of the presentation of your documentary film. Just a few days ago, the singer also told in Variety during the filming of a brain tumor of his biographical film, his mother, receiving treatment for breast cancer for the second time, they found. “The symptoms a person suffers from have to do under a tumor nothing to with where you had been standing, with cancer. For really tough for the family,” said the artist, to be the insured strongly with his mother: “the Whole world loves their mother, but for me it really is the force that guides me. Almost every decision the band that I talk to her before. Therefore, it is difficult to talk about your disease”.

Taylor Swift and her mother, Andrea, in the Academy of Country Music Awards, in the year 2017.

CORDON PRESS

“It is a year in which I, with my family. We don’t know what is going to happen. We do not know what therapy we choose,” said the singer, who will be this year, with more peace of mind in your work and in a Union of personnel of the tour for their last album, Loverwith more time next to you. This was the first time that the interpreter Look What You Made Me Do we are Finlay this new diagnosis, her mother, Andrea, although she had tried on other occasions already, the theme of your disease. Almost a year ago, in March 2019, Swift was told that his mother had a relapse of breast cancer and was in treatment. “I had to fight with diseases in my family. My parents to cancer, and my mother have suffered is now fighting back. This situation has taught me that there are problems with the truth and then everything is different. The cancer my mother is a real problem. Me nervosa were the daily UPS and downs, but now I’m worried, me stressed, and I dedicate my prayers for real problems,” he said in an interview with “Elle”.

Miss Americanato see where the artist who promises to be at his best with personal with his partner, Joe, Alwyn, “is a look raw and emotionally revealing,” the singer, who has earned more money in the year 2019, according to Forbes. In particular, more than 167 billion euros due to your record, your tour, your arrangements in the advertisement and their participation in the film Cats, which has you globe-nominated for the Golden.