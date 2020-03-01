Nina, you can enjoy este a vacation with Alessandra Ambrosio of Punta del, and the script favorite IN

+







At the top Fernanda Motta he chose Punta del este as a destination for a holiday. A member of the beach club, Fasano Las Piedras, which, together with her husband, Roger Rodriguez, is as much to do as you wish in the resort, if you are there in the company of your family and group of friends such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Renata Maciel, Jean De Louise-light.

Bodega Garzon

“The Bodega Garzon is a great place to work. A wine is huge, and it really is one of the projects, one of the most beautiful I have ever experienced. In addition to the beautiful landscape, the olive oil and the wines are of the highest quality. It is worth an afternoon there, the wines and at the end of the day.”

Marismo

“For dinner, I love the restaurant Marismo, it is a great place. The restaurant is a walk in the sand through the entrance, and in the light of the candles, and the sky and the stars. On cold days we light a camp fire, where the climate is super hot”

La Caracola

The “La Caracola, a restaurant located on a private small beach where you can get to the boat, it is well protected and the exclusive is a good choice to spend the day with friends, we have this tour now, in this season,”

Fasano Las Piedras

“The hotel has a magnificent view of 360 degrees, someone in the jaw-Drop. Architecture and nature come together, giving a well-being, which is wonderful. You have a certain number of animals on the loose in the hotel. Chloe loves! Even if we are there, we went to the horse. I also like to catch up and stay in the rock pool, with my friends and my family. The spa is also a pleasure to spend your time, to relax and to forget about your life”

Home town

“You go to Punta, to see the building in which she lived with the artist Carlos páez Villaró. In addition to the setting of the sun wonderful, you will have a guided tour you can visit the museum, the art gallery, the hotel and the restaurant. It’s worth it!”





