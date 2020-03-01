Not for everyone! Miley Cyrus showed himself very hurt by the fires in Australia and wants to help

Over the years, we have seen that Miley Cyrus it is one of the most controversial artists in the film industry and music. To the point that all of their appearances or actions are in the headlines.

However, not everything from the famous singer are scandals. Is that it is also used your name for a lot of people will comply with his thoughts. For example, to support certain causes and help those who need it most.

And this was exactly what happened. Is Miley Cyrus it came to the artists that they help to him in front of the created and natural disasters in Australia, with the forest fires.

So that is it, the artist of 27 years announced that I will be careful to take place with the benefit concert is part of the World Tour ” Bushfire Relief, on 13 March in Melbourne.

In this publication, the American actress together, the details of this new show is in the stadium, Lakeside, Albert Park, claiming that it is only for a night.

Miley clear that the profits from this event are for charitable organisations, the Australian, the work on the restoration of the forests, the wildlife and the communities that were affected by the fires.

In less than a day, the publication of the the ex-Hannah Montana had over a million Likes and thousands of comments, emphasized the gesture, the selfless from the famous artist.