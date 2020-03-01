Pedro Joaquín games opened state Volleyball hall in Cozumel.- Thanks to the coordinated work with the Federation and the state for the promotion of the sport in Cozumel, the mayor, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis, opened the games, sports games, state in 2020, in the phase of its “football room”, as part of games, Sport games, National the National Commission for physical culture and Sport (Conade).

After six years, the island is a venue for sports games, National, in this phase, the state volleyball area, you are in the confrontations, more than 70 athletes from the municipalities of Cozumel, Tulum, Solidaridad, Benito Juárez, and Othón P. Blanco, the mayor wished the best success for the competition is done in cooperation with the Commission for youth and Sport of Quintana Roo (Cojudeq) and the largest lake in the world.

In the event was stressed in the Poliforum “Francisco lamb Núñez”, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis, that, in consultation with the governments of the Federation and the Federal States, Cozumel,, its consolidation as the island of sport.

It should be noted that the games in the volleyball hall will be in the units of sports independence bicentennial, in which recently placed lamps led type, on the project for the upgrading of lamps in parks and sports facilities of the island, which strengthens the safety for the residents and athletes.

He also stressed that in beach volleyball, the athletes of the cozumeleños are six categories with five gold and a silver medal in their ko were able to phase it as the seat of the city of Chetumal.

For his part, the Director for Sport and youth, Carla Roque Alonso, welcomed the players and pointed out that Cozumel is home to three levels of qualification for the national Games in the largest lake in the world in the disciplines of Boxing, Volleyball residential and Triathlon.

Before the opening, the athlete Ana notary Canul, gave the oath of sports, to perform a competition-clean and healthy.

The event was attended by the President of the Association of Volleyball hall in the state, Tere Garrido Gómez goods; in the representation of the Cojudeq, Jorge Carvajal Maldonado, and the Ambassador of the sport Cozumel, Natalia Pérez Canul.

