Photo: Rihanna in your front see you for a bra almost transparent ¡OMG!

Rihanna has been highlighted in all the media by their beauty

23. February, 2020 · 13:18 PM

Rihanna is without a doubt one of the entrepreneurs most controversial in the world and has managed to use this feature, surprised everyone with his success in music and business travellers.

In addition, a line of make-up and an exclusive brand for clothing, and even Rihanna is the advertising of your goods.

The songs today are from the artist: “work” “Stay” “‘ “Break It Off” (with Sean Paul)” “‘Disturbia'” “‘Take a Bow” ” ‘four five seconds’ (with Kanye West and Paul McCartney)” and “Pour It Up”

Recently, we have to stand with a photo of Rihanna on the social network Instagram that she has stopped all the mouth open, because you can clearly see she is wearing a bra almost transparent, the size of your Breasts can be.

Between the comments of the picture-highlight: “ oh, my God, this woman brings me to his head like before, so good, really not the money, is that right? if so, the a little jajaja jaja gave me”.