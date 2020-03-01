Photos: the top model in the state of espírito santo Gizele Oliveira to Shine on the prom in the Vogue

Under the theme of “the garden of delights, an evening of surrealism, Tropical Ode to new york”, Gizele has decided to re-create a model in a dress from the hauté couture from Mugler in the year 1994 and tom green. Those who have signed up for the modelito was the stylist for the state of espírito santo About Gasolli.

“I was inspired by a dress from a brand that I love, and the color change, which for me is suitable to the theme of the party. This is the first time that I participate in the carnival, because I’m never in Brazil, and the festival officially, I’m the Savior,” he says in a conversation with the spine.