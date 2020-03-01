Prince charles, appoints Katy Perry is the Ambassador for the British Asian Trust

Charles, Prince of Wales, called the American singer Katy Perryas the Ambassador for the British Asian Trust, an organisation founded by him, advocates for the eradication of poverty in South Asia.

“I am very happy to be named after the Prince of Wales, @Clarence house as the Ambassador of @thebritish Asian trust Fund for the protection of children. In my post, I tried enfocaré mainly to find solutions to end the traffic of children,” wrote the singer on your account of Instagram.

In accordance with the daily newspaper ” tribune Perry the work of this welfare organisation, the Carlos, to transport, to reduce the abuse of children in India, country, with which the singer, as a magnetic connection, “and also my work as the goodwill Ambassador for @UNICEF, I’m thrilled to be a part of the work with the children in South Asia. Every child is important and has the right to basic human needs,” said the interpreter.

A few months ago, the interpreter Teenage Dreama photo with Prince charles published in social networks at a meeting in Mumbai, where it showed the cooperation between her and the British Royal house:

“It was a pleasure to spend a little time with them, and many of the bright minds in India in search of incredible solutions, India is a country so great about your company and @thebritish Asian trust. I am very happy to be a part of the approach, the sustainability and the solutions to protect the environment”.

In turn, the Prince of Wales was announced in the official British Asian Trust, a message for the American singer: “thank you @katyperry for the participation in the meeting with the patron Saint of the founder, Actual # British Asian trust, His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in #Mumbai and your interest in our work!€.

The British Asian Trust was founded in the year 2007 by the Prince of Wales and a group of executives with superior Asia British. The Trust will work to combat the poverty and the difficulties, which are common in South Asia, on the million, are currently subject to.

jb