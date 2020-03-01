‘Queen & Slim’: Beyoncé & Clyde | Culture

Image of ‘Queen & Slim’. In the video, a taste of the movie.

In one of her most famous images, the video Formation, Beyoncé appeared to climb to the roof of a car by the police on a flooded New Orleans after hurricane Katrina. The piece, signed by the Director, Melina Matsoukas, was full of allusions to the culture of the blacks in the southern United States and movements that Black Lives Matter. Matsoukas, with debuts now in the movie Queen & Slim, film in back in the landscape and the iconography of those bright minutes to Queen Bey.

Address: Melina Matsoukas Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Genre: road movieStates Of America, 2019 Duration: 132 minutes

Written and produced by the well-known activist, LGTBI and Black Lives Matter, Lena Waithe, Queen & Slim has Matsoukas in a new benchmark walled in. His film is a stylized road movie a couple of outliers, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, interpreted by the British. The start of the film is powerful in every way: a quote from Tinder who jumps on a desperate escape, when a policeman knows to convert a simple admonition of traffic to a point of no return in the lives of two people black. Inspired by real events, how the finished in 2015, the life of Sandra Blast, the film asks the epic classics such as Bonnie & Clyde (here, the two bandits just a symbol against the system) or Thelma and Louise (the edges of the same system as an unexpected area of the discovery, and freedom).

Odor convert visually and musically by Matsoukas Queen & Slim in a film a remarkable aesthetics with a reference range from Hype Williams, and his game film of 1998 Belly, the treatment of colour and light is reminiscent of some of the work from January-Lorca Di Ciorcia, or a soundtrack contains, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, or Fela Kuti. But the film is unnecessarily extends for more than two hours and is committed to the aesthetic (and ethical) is far in excess of your script. Unnecessary: some of the characters (in particular, the few activists, the white end), and although Daniel Kaluuya and especially Jodie Turner Smith, could you the height of this flirt with the epic of outlaws, the game room internal not.