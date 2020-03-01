Racist words of the representative of the Phase. Organization crashing players

16-year-old player during the transfer Fortnite Creative Boxfight began to crumble insults. Only after some time remembered that he lives. Due to this event, Duplicated that was stopped during the FaZe Clan for an indefinite period of time, which makes that you are not able to, the interests of the organization in the competitions, in the course of the video streams, as well as in social networks.

– FaZe Clan does not tolerate any Form of hate speech. We must support the Integration in the society. We require Dubsa doszkolenia under the aspect of sensitivity, and we expect an active attitude of other members to Interfere – we read in the official statement of the organization.

The player itself is also already an apology Via Twitter. – I can’t tell you how sorry I am. I have not had anyone cause trouble, but that’s what I said, although that was unfair, obdurate and evil. These words should not be in my vocabulary, exist, appear, I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart to all of you, someone offended by these words. You can earn more.