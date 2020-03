Rihanna does not turn on social networks with a few sexy photos, but this new version, and a weekly update of pictures would wash with a different stimulus that is part of the campaign to exponex his line of underwear.

However, this weekend the singer in a video, that shows on the back with a tiny bikini published. His followers did not congratulate stopped and send you messages of love.

The video with thousands of reproductions, such as the likes of your photos.