Rihanna in underwear switching on Instagram with fat photo | INSTAGRAM

Rihanna is a famous, doesn’t need to do much to be the center of attention, because, by their very presence turns the power to see.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

On this occasion, we remember a picture of promocionaba his line of underwear called “Savage X-Code” in a way that thanked his supporters, because they got into your Instagram the official journal a couple of photos in his underwear.

With its 32 years, the looks famous, so spectacular in his photos shake records likes, because in photography almost 4 million likes, while in the other the amount of 1 million and half of the heart.

You can also intersar: Alexa Dellanos in her elegant bikini he delighted his fans on Instagram

In one of your photos is displayed, with the back lying on a bed, while the second appears in the same, but from the front and tapandose a little face, go you, that Rihanna-and-white, posing in a way that is similar to what is vulgar, is a professional.

Click here to see the naughty photography

. A publication jointly by badgalriri (@badgalriri) the 10 Feb 2020 7:45 PST





Rihanna thinks all women should be celebrated, regardless of their shape, size and color. This spirit of inclusion has made, their lines of underwear and make-up are already done.

See also: Celia Lora bathes in a cheeky video for Instagram will highlight your fans

It is certainly one of the women away from the present, and one of the obviously not afraid in any way to the criticism and the impact of the change as very positive reviews in some cases.

Click here to a second recording

The singer is regarded as one of the most influential women of the last few years, because she is an artist with many years of experience in the music and, of course, in other areas.

Recall also that in 14 comapartió a daring photo, just before Valentine’s day to fall in love to social networks. The beautiful, famous, know that your beauty is unique and defends and is proud of its continuous publications in social networks, but this picture is especially crazy-all.

In the photo, Riri lingerie, white lace, and a pretty garter belt tone-in-tone, limited your beautiful legs can see, a lot of the imagination of each.skin on the photo,