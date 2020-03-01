Salma Hayek, 53 years, is the muse of the Golden Globe awards with decotaço and praise in the social networks – Monet

+







The stunning actress, Salma Hayek, and during his stay on the red carpet of the Golden Globe awards In the year 2020 (picture: Getty Images)

The actress is of Mexican, Salma Hayek has stolen the scene on the way to the ceremony of the Golden Globe awards. The celebrity, 53-year-old attended the event with a view to coladíssimo in your body and is characterized by a generous neckline.

The costumes, the artist has been highly acclaimed in the network, the involvement of her on the award and also on your blog posts in social media in the shared photos before, during, and after the award ceremony.





In the photo, which shows together by actress Salma Hayek her outfit to the Golden Globe awards In the year 2020 (picture: Getty Images)

Hayek had presented on the page of the actress, Tiffany Hadish, the award for Best actress in a mini-series or Film for TV, and won by an actress: Michelle Williams, for her work on the TV series ‘Fosse/Verdon’.

The actress made jokes, as much as Hollywood deals with immigrants and their off-spring. You missed the purpose of his speech, as if I didn’t know what he read (in English) – do at the end of the text.





Pedro Almodovar, Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas in the picture during the Golden Globe awards In the year 2020 (photo: Instagram)

On Instagram, Hayek photo shared, in which you revealed your look before the ceremony. “Aqqui let’s go!”, She wrote in the caption of the image. During the event, shared a photo posing with his friends Antonio Banderas and Pedro Almodóvar.

In the end, he ended his activities on the networks last night with a picture with a friend of Patricia Arquette, who won the Golden Globe award in the category of outstanding supporting actress in a series, Mini-series or TV movie for “The act”.





The actress Salma Hayek and Patricia Arquette at the party after the Golden Globe And 2020 (photo: Instagram)

“I am very proud of my friend Patricia Arquette, two of the best performances on TELEVISION this season,” he wrote in the caption of a photo that appears to have adopted, with a friend who was in the party post-Golden globes.

“The Salma Hayek is a goddess,” wrote one person on Twitter, when you share a recording of the actress at the Golden Globe awards. “It’s like wine, only gets better with time,” said the other. “Can we just talk about Salma Hayek?”, he asked a third time.

Watch a clip from the participation of Hayek at the Golden globes and 2020 to the side of the actress, Tiffany Hadish:

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.