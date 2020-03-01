Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron as the test version from the manufacturer – 07/01/2020 can participate

New York, 7 jan (EFE).- The potential members of the jury, which will decide on the future of producer Harvey Weinstein at the trial in New York, reported on Tuesday the names of the Actresses Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron among those who can be called in the course of the proceedings or a witness.

On the second day of the trial of the alleged cases of sexual abuse, the presiding judge, James Burke, has ordered the start of jury selection, which over a few weeks, and it’s called, the 120 candidates for the Supreme court to declare that the matter to which we were invited on a random basis.

As he said, it was a question of career, there is no appreciable reaction of potential jurors. After that, 40 of them were told they could not be impartial in the case and it was dismissed, along with three others who claimed to have health problems.

The judge will then read a list of people who might be able to attend as a witness, or they may simply be mentioned during the proceedings, among them some celebrities, such as actress Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez.

Your participation in the study is unknown, but it is not the other women mentioned in the list are: Miriam Haleyi, one of the acusadoras; Annabella Sciorra, is identified by the only witness, and to Gloria Allred, the lawyer who represents you.

It is also referred to Lauren and she was raised – who yesterday, outside the courtroom and Juls Bindi, and they are among the scores of women who accused Lord. Weinstein, of the abuse of the end of the year 2017, when The New York Times in an article published in The New Yorker the first story.

It still appears in the list, and Robert Weinstein, the brother of the defendant, and his motion picture company; The Weinstein Company. Some people known that on the list, such as a psychiatrist, dr. Barbara Ziv, the witnesses of the prosecution and the psychologist Debbi Davis and Elizabeth Loftus, the by the defence.

A term is the name of the detective, Nicholas DiGaudio, who was removed from the case for allegedly hiding information that led to the withdrawal of a Prosecutor and a judge yesterday refused to be a witness of the defense.

The jury selection will take about two weeks, and so judge Burke decided, for the opening of the discussion by the parties, it will be on the 22nd of January. TODAY