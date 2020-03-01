School Shakira sponsors in Cartagena is delayed by the action of a third party

According to research by The time the project takes, the singer made no progress by topic, court-land, where the construction would. In 2018, the first stone would have been at the beginning on the school, but until today, no progress in anything.

The crux of the dispute between the Hernandez family and the Foundation through a stack of 171 acres in the North of Cartagena. This problem comes since 2008, when both parties claimed the terrain as their own.

“The whole world is in Cartagena, it is known that the property was always of the Hernandez family, and is established in official documents, as is shown, the family, their lawyers and the history of the city”, refers to the city Council, Oscar Marín, the explanations given with the medium.

However, against six members of the family Hernández fees per concert to weigh prefer and invasion of the country-among other things. Despite the severity of this, these individuals convicted were not, by any authority and 2. april must be submitted to a new trial against them.

2018, the singer barranquillera laid the first stone, you did, in the beginning of the construction of the plant, W Radio has in this video.

Shakira he lays the Foundation stone of the school donated in the district of Villas de Aranjuez, to the South of Cartagena pic.twitter.com/kZYjFZJiJS W Radio Colombia (@WRadioColombia) November 2, 2018

This property is located in an area of urban development for the city of layers one, two, and three; it’s so important to build a school, a dormitory for students in the sector.