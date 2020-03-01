Selena Gomez surprised with a nostalgic song

MEXICO CITY

The American singer, Selena Gomezsurprised their fans with the premiere of ” Feel Me more songs of the Rare album, launched last January.

This bonus to the successful hard drive that was asked of her audience in a concert of the tour Revival Tour”, so put it to the singer in social networks, at the foot of a photo on the stage.

“On the ” Revival Tour” that I heard a song for those who have not stopped talking since then… you have asked, and I heard. Today, ‘Feel Me’ is now available online and on vinyl, everywhere,” he wrote.

In terms of lyrics, the song has a powerful message, because it is a examante in which you qualified yourself as a honest and faithful in the course of the relationship. A letter accompanied to deep, from a sticky rhythm.

Nobody loves you like I love you, never cheat, I never lie, never someone over you. Every time your lips touch others, I want to feel,” says in a verse.

The fans of Selena were grateful for the singers, because you listened to your requests and is always up-to-date on what the crowd demands.

Finally, we have ‘Feel Me’ on all digital platforms and in HD. This is the best day of this fandom,” said a fan in social networks.

In addition, it was a lot of talk about the feeling with which the singer sings performs her new song “The passion, with the help of Selena’s ‘Feel Me’, is too much for my heart,” wrote a follower.

The premiere was a success was because of YouTube, the video with the letter, more than a million reproductions has. In addition, it is sold in the list of the songs and more.

