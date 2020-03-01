Shakira and Jlo are because of this dance so sensual is Little clothing and looseness of the hips!

Shakira and JLo the Latin most popular of the moment, this is because they led their career to a new level with their presentation in the Super Bowl.

29. February 2020 · 20:28 hs

The Super Bowl is the sports event is the most prestigious in the United States, as the finalist teams in the League meets, on the biggest sporting event of the year, and to vary, Shakira and JLo were invited to the honor.

The show was a success and in the following days, do not stop to talk to wanted to, on the Internet and television of the singers. However, there was not only praise and congratulations, there was worse to come.

The news portal of CNN revealed that the Federal Communications commission received on the Monday morning after the Super Bowl, more than 1000 complaints in your e-mail address, which the singers JLo, and Shakira through your presentation in the event.

In the way to summarize the views of those who sent e-mails, which was previously mentioned, a compilation of the most common complaints were these: “is it sexual content”, “porn material”, “indecent gestures with the tongue”.

The largest number of complaints came from parents offended, who reported the language of the vocalist, for reasons as you touch the step, or the movement of their tongues in a sensual way.