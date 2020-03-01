Super Bowl 2020: Katy Perry wish you the best of luck for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in front of his show | the United States | photos nndc Shows International

This Sunday, the 2. February, the singer Jennifer Lopez and Shakira together of the votes in the mid-term Super Bowl 2020the Grand finale of the League of american football.

The expected number of music artists Latin, generated different responses and the singer Katy Perry is no stranger was to come. The interpreter, “Dark Horse” took advantage of your Twitter account, send your good wishes to your colleagues.

“You have my heart Jennifer Lopez and Shakira”wrote Katy Perry as a prelude to the event. News that J. LO decided to write to you on your official account.

free to play game. 🤍 💙 https://t.co/zogTSAbdX0 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 2, 2020

Katy Perry is no stranger to the Super Bowl. She was obliged, a piece of music in the year 2015where he invited Lenny Kravitz and the fantastic Missy Elliott.

This time the number is of puerto Rican and Colombian, which were used to anticipate their social networks, what will your show at the mid-point of the event.