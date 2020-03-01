Super Bowl: the mind-boggling halftime Katy was Perry

It seems like yesterday, but the truth is that five years have passed since this epic show from part-time to the sports event more anticipated by fans, the Super Bowl, which in the year 2015, was your issue number 49. In this SB, Katy Perry prove, and chose you as a special guests Lenny Kravits and the fantastic Missy Elliot received the award for her talent.

Super Bowl 2015

His show was epic, because from the first seconds he had the audience dumbfounded by mounted their big entrance to the Golden lion giant, while they played Roar. Later rose to the stage to sing, Dark Horses, while dancers did their, until, suddenly, Lenny appeared Kravits, and together they sang ” I Kissed A Girl with a touch of the very rock.

Already in the minute 04:26 the scenario of fire, a trial, sand and palm trees, and Katy changes is with a different outfit, very beachy, while she dances next to botargas balls of sharks and sings Teenage Dream and California Gurls.

Missi Elliot in front of their shiny participation in the minute of 07:21 and we can’t ignore that is one of the best moments of the night, to dance as the audience immensely and start.

Halftime Katy Perry

You close your show, Katy flies through the stadium, while he sings, which were able to overcome flower, form, with clasp in gold-popping show half the time, no one certainly has yet.

The songs:

00:35 Roar

1:57 Dark Horses

3:11 Lenny Kravitz / I Kissed a Girl Appears

4:26 Teenage Dream

6:10 California Gurls

7:21 Missy Appears Elliot-Get Ur Freak On

8:27 Work It

9:05-Lose Control

9:56 Firework

