Taylor Swift: 10 revelations familiar of the singer Miss American Netflix | Usa | United States of fame

Taylor Swift is one of the singers, the most famous of the United States, one of the most popular, and the 30-year-old, and has decided to include, by the way, next to her, known only to a few. The appointment was in the “Miss Americana”, a documentary directed by Lana Wilson, which is already available on Netflix. The film was originally Festival to Sundance, where he received a warm welcome. And on the streaming platform, the 85-minute confessions were not the exception.

The film deals with two very important parts in the life of Swift, the one with the most important moments of his career, without wanting it, were part of the history of the pop-culture of the United States. The Director marks the line of the artist and the person: “you taught Me to be happy,” mentioned Taylor constantly by his attitude as a role model for the girls. Yes, Wilson shows in the beginning a singer, who is submissive, devoted only to accept everything.

In the second part of the documentary film, Taylor Swift emerge much more Mature and aware of the situation, life, his country and the world, evidenciándose your policy, your concerns about yourself, your gender, and the national reality. The girl is from the side and shows the full wife of 30 years, left behind lynching public opinion and social control, sexual harassment, professional failure, and bad luck sentimental has.

After all, what the daughter of the singer, lived, and is today one of the most influential women in the world, in many areas, and with “Miss Americana“shows, such as their development, their struggle for a place in the world of music.

THE 10 MOST INTIMATE SECRETS OF TAYLOR SWIFT

1. THE DUPLA-WILSON – SWIFT

Taylor Swift I had a lot of references to the work Wilson,Wool, so he decided that the right thing for the management of the most intimate moments of his life.

2. YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH JOE ALWYN

It is well known that many Taylor Swift has a long list of applicants, and often received bad reviews from their decisions, but now she has finally found that love lives a beautiful story of love, with the help of the British actor Alwyn, Joe.

The singer learned the lesson and decided, of their relationship, a loving, as unobtrusively as possible, to avoid, to consolidate that over the account about his life.

3. THE SINCERITY IN FRONT OF

The singer has suffered a lot of harassment and bullying on Twitter, so that you are assured that you need to reach, the right time to of the great importance of everything you say on social networks and follow with your life.

You are feel to in some cases as a woman, 57 years old, very tired of it all, but there is also the other side is ready to have children, or those kinds of things from adults.

4. LOVER OF FOOD

Currently, Swift cares more about not to eat, which, as you can see. In the recording studio while you are working, you will see that you tested very blinded by burritos, and that he, barely two years, if the. In addition, Swift, put them French fries, this dish of Mexican origin.

5. LOVERS OF CATS

To see the beginning of the film we Taylor play the piano while Benjamin Button (your cat) can be found here on there. Benjamin is the smallest of your cats and came in the video “Me!” from her last album.

6. THE GRAMMYS SADDEST

Singer Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Best Music Video for “Bad Blood”, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “in 1989” during the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taylor Swif he was the Grammy for the best album in the year 2006. The singer confessed that it was very overwhelming, to reach where he wanted, but the saddest thing was that he share anyone your happiness.

7. THE SEAT 13

Taylor always sits in 13th place out of his private plane. Next to her, her mother sits with her dog: Kitty), who helped, suffered years, if the cancer is healthy again. Taylor was next to her at any time.

8. YOUR POLICY

The moment you published your political stance on Instagram was the first time that it became known, what were his ideals, in which the engine and your fans to vote in the elections that were approaching.

9. TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE WHEEL

The paparazzi have captured, if you have luxury cars, but also in the documentary looks at the Swift driving your Toyota for the first time. This shows that Swift depends on the driver or the people that get behind you, which is deadly.

10. WAITING FOR THE GRAMMYS

Taylor Swift was very worried, waiting for the nominees for the Grammys in the year 2018 (photo: Netflix)

In the year 2018, Taylor was impatiently waiting for news about the nominations for the Grammys. The hard drive was “Reputation”, “album”, that he was nominated in all major categories, what the artist thought: “I Have power, a best album!”

TAYLOR SWIFT VS. KANYE WEST

In the documentary, “Miss Americana” – one also speaks of the struggles she has had, Taylor Swift, and one of them, the fight had Kaye West.

It all began in 2009, when Taylor Swift he won the MTV movie award for best video clip, female, and Kanye West, who had gave him the price before they say publicly and live Beyonceit was also nominated deserve to win, and she was not no one on his side.

The husband of Kim Kardashian, calls her a “bitch”, Taylor Swift (VIDEO)

Prior to the stormy time thought that now everything obsolete was, has until 2016 the time that Kanye your song “Famous”, that relates directly to Swift. released “I feel that Taylor and I, we could have sex” and “I was of this *** famous” the sentences are, the you resented the idea entirely on the singer. In addition to the use of a replica of her in her video clip, in which he appears naked.

The rapper went on to defend himself and to say, I had been under with held Taylor and that she agreed with the song and seemed to him fun; but the representatives of the artists came to refute. Months after Taylor he won three Grammys and at the award ceremony a message was in reference to the problem Kanye: “Out of the way, you find people who try to belittle your success, or your success or your fame. But if you focus on the work and do not stop that these are the people you wrong, one day, when you get to the place where they witnessed, as they teams, you look around you, and you will know that you are you, and the people that loves you, the you have to there,”

