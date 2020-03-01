Taylor Swift exclusive contract with Universal Music records

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuXNumBwDOM(/embed)

Taylor Swift-agreement on globally unique Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), so ends your relationship with the publisher Sony Music, with which he has worked since the beginning of his career at the age of 14 years.

“I am proud to expand partnership with Lucian Grainge and Universal Music to sign with Universal Music Publishing Group, and the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to lead a major company in the publication of music,” said Taylor Swift via your social networks.

Jody is an advocate of the empowerment of women, and one of the leaders in the industry to the most renowned and successful.

The American singer said Troy Tomlinson, has an “incredible to my computer for more than half of my life and a passionate carrier of the torch for the composers; it is an honor to work with a computer that is so incredible, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: the composition of songs and slide the photos to see one of my other favorite things: a fluffy cat”.

This decision to end your relationship with Sony/ATV after a year of particularly intense for Taylor, there are a number of legal difficulties with their former label musical owns the rights to their old recordings. The entrepreneur Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta bought for 300 million dollars the label Big Machine Label, owns the rights to the music of the singer.

For its part, Universal Music Publishing Group, said in a press release that the agreement with immediate effect, “strengthens the cooperation between Swift and Universal Music. By a multiálbum and a multi-year agreement, Universal Music Group, the partner of the global musical exclusive Taylor Swift. UMG Republic Republic Records is your partner’s label in the United States.”

It is an honor to welcome you to Taylor Swift, to create with their power and their voice for a better world, the compositions are honest and brave Taylor continues to be an inspiration to countless fans.

“We are pleased to add you still, the voice and the songs of Taylor for the world,” said Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG.