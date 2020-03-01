Taylor Swift leaves Sony and signature exclusively at Universal Music | culture and entertainment | edition America

The American singer, Taylor Swift signed an agreement for exclusive global Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), so their relationship ends with the publisher Sony Music, with which he has worked since the beginning of his career at the age of 14 years.

“I am proud to expand cooperation with Lucian Grainge and Universal Music signed with UMPG, and the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to head one of the largest record companies,” said Swift in a communiqué, the from the publisher.

“Jody is a respected advocate for the empowerment of women, and one of the market leaders, and the industry,” he said.

The agreement, with immediate effect, “strengthens the cooperation between Swift and Universal Music. By a multiálbum and a multi-year agreement, Universal Music Group, the partner of the global musical exclusive Taylor Swift. UMG Republic Republic Records will your partner label in the U.S.,” said the note.

“It is an honor to welcome you to Swift to Taylor. To create with his power, and his voice for a better world, the compositions are honest and brave Taylor continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We are pleased to add you still, the voice and the songs of Taylor for the world,” said Gerson, the Chairman and CEO of UMPG, cited in the text.

This decision of the singing star to end her relationship with Sony/ATV does not occur after a year of particularly intense for the artists, as it has through a series of legal problems with the old seal musical the rights to their old recordings.

The difficulties for the interpretation of their topics during the tribute to the American Music Awards has revealed in a publication with the title “I don’t know what to do anymore,” in which he recognized made him last year as ” artists of the decade.

Due to a conflict with the employers, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, which they bought for around us $ 300 million seal Big Machine Label, owner of the rights to his music, so I was unable to attend, interpret some of his successes.

The young singer still owns the property, and the letters but not the photographs, so that you announced last summer, I thought back to to burn, their first five albums, starting in november 2020, something that now to confirm, with your change of record company.