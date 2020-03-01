Taylor Swift presents new video for the song “The Man”

The American singer Taylor Swiftpresents a new video for the song The Mansimply, the part of the hard drive Lover, was officially in the year 2019.

The pop-star of 30 years, who appears in the video dressed, with a blazer made of satin and the skirt made of sequins, while the song is played with acoustic guitar and his fans make him the choir and encourage.

According to a note in the magazine PeopleSwift published in social networks, last Monday, the announcement of the publication of the video clips. The song has a feminist in a true anthem, and is the fourth single from his current material label.

In the song, Taylor questions what it would be like Swift your perception, if you were a man, and not under the control, the feeling that women go all the time. The singer interpreted The Man in a concert, part of the tour City of Lover 2019in the L ‘ Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris.

In the presentation of European sang other songs Loverhow Death by a Thousand Cuts and Cornelia Streetas well as your success You Need to Calm Down “and the title song of the album.

In an interview with BillboardSwift said: “it Was a song I wrote from my personal experience, but from General experience, I heard from women, who shared in all parts of our industry”.

“I believe that, the more we can talk about that in a song, the better we will be. Many of these things are deeply rooted, even in women who have these perceptions, and it’s really about re-training your own brain, to it is said to be less critical with the women, if you don’t criticize the men for the same things,” the singer.

EFVE