Taylor Swift reveals why she loves her friend, Alwyn, Joe

The celebrity of world-class Taylor Swift it is known for discretion ensures your personal life, and though they tend to, finally, their relations to come to light, they, as a rule, preferably do not give statements about, and focused on your music, what it wants to make known to the public.

Therefore, the surprise, as the debut for his documentary ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ in the At The Sundance Film Festivalthe viewers were able to hear your own voice Swift what has you so in love actor Joe Alwyn.

The artist seems fascinated by the ‘wonderful, a normal and balanced life’ enjoy next to your current partner. Even though during the documentary, the only shows they have been together for a short period of time, Swift took advantage of the space, to ensure that Joe was a great help in his fight with the consequences that some scandals have left, especially that he is due Kanye West and Kim Kardashian back in time.

The documentary ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ published Netflix the last day of January, gives his fans a chance to learn a little more the life and emotions the singer has experienced in the last few years.