The attack of the monkey during the filming of The left, Salma Hayek and injured, says the actress

In an interview for the YouTube channel, managed by the magazine, men’s Vogue, Salma Hayek it is a curious fact that happened behind the scenes in the movie showed TheShe had, in the course of the year 2002.

The actress and the 53-year-old commented on some of the photos that you have made in the course of his career, when he was shown a photo-shoot done by the famous Annie Leibovitzit is to see how the artists of the Mexican Frida Kahlo and with a monkey on his shoulder. Salma said to me, it’s the same monkey that had attacked them was working, during the filming.

This is from 2002, when I did, I was so proud of began to be in Vogue for the first time in my life to show it. “This is a monkey, so-called Afterto handle me , during the filming of Frida, and I spent wounded some time difficult. I was brave enough to allow him to come back, and we all work together on the film, and while we have the test later,” he said.

Even so, it was a little anxious getting together with the tournament. “I was just joking to attack my face rooting for him,”.

In the Film Frida, was a cinebiografia of the famous painter who died in 1954, after a series of health problems. Director Julie Taymorthe film received six nominations for academy awards in the year 2003. Salma Hayek Best actress, it was mentioned in the category.

He was in, but the Film won as Best Original score and Best make-up.

The shooting for the film were discussed and, during the height of the movement, to Me, because the actress has become the target of sexual harassment by the producer of the film, Harvey Weinstein. He is currently on trial for multiple cases of harassment and sexual assault.

