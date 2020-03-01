The daughter of Beyoncé is 8 years old and has already had his second prix musical

Your browser does not support iframes.

The couple, from Beyoncé and Jay-Z it is one of the most popular in the world of music, because everyone has to be forged, a great career and earned huge success.

But not only that, but apparently, his talent was inherited by his daughter Blue Ivywho is his squire the age of 8 and received his second award of the musical, and it was through his collaboration with her mother on the song “Brown Skin Girl”, that Beyoncé was for the band “The Lion King”.

The small Blue received the award in the category of Best Duo/group at the NAACP Image Awards. The daughter of Jay-Z supported the choirs of the topic, and shares participation with Beyoncé, Wizkid and Saint Jhnwhat has him getting credit as a composer.

At the same event, Beyoncé, he also won six other awards, including for Best Female artist and Best film music for his album The Lion King: The Poison.

It should be noted that this is already the second award, the talented girl, as she received a few months ago, the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

One of the first people to celebrate this success was Tina Knowlesmother of Beyoncé and big mother of Blue Ivy, has the small over the social networks.

“Congratulations, Blue Ivy, by their award of the NAACP, for singing and writing at the Brown Skin Girl on the hard drive The Gift. The younger actors, they will win a prize so important! The grandma is so proud of you! Eight years old! You give a voice to all the pretty girls like you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay Z have.on Thursday in the social networks about this important achievement of your daughter, but sure are happier than ever, and celebrated privately in addition to the small

A source close to the famous singer insured People the small is a rising star, and very soon his debut was as a soloist, because to dance like her mother sing she likes, and to act.

“The two love music, obviously, and it is clear that Blue was born, this is what has led to create a special bond,” he explained.

It should be noted that the NAACP Image Awards reward those personalities, musicians and artists Afro-American sparkle in their respective areas.

