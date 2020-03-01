The former first lady Eva Péron wins the series, produced by the actress Salma Hayek | Entertainment | the critic | the Amazon – Amazon

The “Santa Evita” follows the fascinating story of Eva Peron after her death from cancer at the age of 33, in 1952. He was mourned.of millions of people, so much so that in 1955 the military dictatorship, had embalmed the body, so that it is not an object of worship

The actress is of Mexican, Salma Hayek produced a series of “Santa Evita” is based on the successful eponymous book by the writer, Tomás Eloy Martínez, in which the main character is the mythical ” the former first lady of Argentina, Eva Perón, is a figure who is recognized worldwide for his fight for the less fortunate.

In the fictional series, the arrival in America in the year 2021, carried out, Uruguayan actress Natalia Oreiro, who is Eva Peron and the Argentine, Ernesto Alterio in the role of the Maori king, and Darío Grandinetti in the role of ex-President Juan Domingo Perón.

The voice actor for Diego Velázquez is, “El Periodista”, and the Spaniard, Francesc Orella, from the series “Merlí”, is the dr. Pedro Ara, the head of the embalming of the body of It.

As the wife of general Peron, Evita was a influential figure in Argentina and a dead body, the abuse suffered and went through a journey between Buenos Aires and in the Northern part of Italy, it is the policy of the country for decades to come.

The series is directed by Colombian Rodrigo Garcia, son of writer Gabriel García Márquez, along with the film’s Director and screenwriter, the Argentinian Alejandro Maci, as the adaptation is the responsibility of the authors and actors of the Argentine Marcela Guerty, and Pamela Rementería.