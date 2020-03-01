The music, the love of Taylor Swift | Show | magazine

Taylor Swift is considered to be, first, nothing, a composer. “It is the most sacred part of my life,” he said in an interview. “It’s my favorite part of the job”.

Along his career, Swift was known as a writer, in all parts, including the Grammy awards, 4 of 35 nominations of his career, were for song of the year. But Loverthe composition was nominated in the ceremony of the Grammy awards on Sunday, 26. January (one of four nominations for Swift, this year), is different: in contrast to their nominations before, in this category -You Belong With Me, Blank Space, Shake It Off– Swift is the only author of the eponymous song from his seventh album, one of the versions most successful in 2019.

“It means a lot, because there is a prize for composers,” declared a call via FaceTime to Diary of a Song”, a series of videos from The New York Times, examines how the pop music currently. “Really, I would, however, I recognized the song, more than a lot of other things I’ve made.” Although the music of Swift was, on the basis fixed in the sounds of contemporary pop in its last three albums with Lover Taylor back to a sound more analog, with acoustic guitars, a bass and a live battery with a brush soaked in reverb, which seems to be of yesterday.

Where were you when the inspiration came?

He was in Nashville. I left the bed –I think it was already very late in the night I went to the piano and continued to write to me. Of course, you want people to think you are asking for a lot, but I had the feeling that the song was written alone.

Whatever the musical instrument next to your bed, if you inspiration comes from?

So, I always have a piano in the vicinity of me, and I always have a guitar, the answer is Yes.

If you bed what you thought of it?

The text: “Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close?” (Can I go, where are you going? What we are so close always?) and everything else you went in a natural way. I wanted the choir formed was that with these existential questions that we ask ourselves when we are in love. Ask someone: “can I go, where are you going?”, there is something very intense. “We can always be in the area?” it is a question full of fear, than love. Had spoken with Jack Antonoff (partner of Swift some time ago, producer, Lover), that he wanted this album had songs, very timeless. I thought to myself, me and Jack to play in a band for a wedding in the seventies. To me this kind of visions to inspire the recording of an album.

I also wanted to play with the idea of something so banal to decide how, with any other person the rules of the house. When young adults spend the life with your family share your life with someone, it is something very deep. Since a couple of years, he wanted to say that in a song.

How do you decide to pass the song-a piano, an acoustic guitar as the main instrument?

I thought the piano would be a little obvious, you take a song, very romantic and treat in a way, stoic and honest. I wanted to change a little the style and not so obvious.

How much avanzaste in the composition of the songs this evening in Nashville?

I finished the whole thing. She played the melody on the piano to Jack, and he knew immediately what the vibrates of the song and what I wanted would be in terms of production: for a moment, timeless and ethereal between two people. I just wanted to show, in my head, this couple still on the dance floor until the end at three in the morning, moves to the rhythm of the music. I wanted to listen to the music in this moment.

“Miss Americana’ on Netflix

The production, directed by Lana Wilson (After Tiller, The Departure) and displays the professional and private life is the us-American artist made his debut at the festival of Sundance (Utah, Usa) on 23 January premiere on the platform, Netflix on Friday, 30 in the same month around the world.

“When we met, I learned the fact that you don’t want to remember a thrilled documentary of traditional pop-star. Taylor knew that I was in the middle of a moment is really important in your life, the from a time very dark, and I wanted to do was get rid of the documents about this something that capturara what, it was raw, honest and emotionally intimate,” said Wilson Variety.

“In a time, Taylor said, he didn’t like movies that are propaganda, and I was very touched to hear that. In my work, I always take stories that often have fragments of sound and headlines, and to you I bring depth and complexity. My goal will always be to reveal the humanity, the excessive simplification. And the creative forces that are female, things, to minimize the others are looking for”.

In addition to his concert activity as a composer-in-residence, the documentary deals with the fight of Swift against an eating disorder, the diagnosis of cancer of her mother and the punishment for sexual harassment and went in the year 2017. Along with the documentary, the singer of 30 years, also presented a new song: Only The Youngwhat you hear in the end credits.