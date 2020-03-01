The singer Jennifer Lopez, the cut is flattering for this spring

Jennifer Lopez the last one was, the famous, in addition to one of the haircuts trend of the season. The singer yesterday released on Instagram a few pictures in the studio are not indifferent to its followers. Not only by the fact that the means that JLo is working on new topics, but also because of the new hairstyle was a surprise to their fans.

The actress has cut her long hair that shone in her appearance in the Super Bowl and decided for a cut 'lob'a mixture between the cuts 'bob' and 'praise' as you can see in the pictures with casual stylewith the strip in the middle, and her mane wavyalmost curly, with multiple layers, with which you can get a lot of movement.













In this way, Jennifer farewell to their characteristic, long hair lucia has, thanks to the extensions. In the last few weeks, the interpreter, ‘Love don’t cost a thing’ because had played with the length of your hair. At the press conference for the Super Bowl with appeared, with a mane much shorter tips to the insidea detail, inspired by the trends of the 90. Days later, I cut the hair with scissors, to participate in the awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, where she had ‘long bob’ ultra-smooth.

Jennifer Lopez at the Independent Spirit Awards on 8. February

It should be noted that the new hairstyle Lopez a lot of looks in the campaign for the spring-summer 2020 Guess. On the pictures, the looks in the Bronx in the Italian style to what Sofia Lorenwith his mane flowing with a side parting and plenty of volume.













With this change, Jennifer, along with other companions, as a professional Camila Cabellorecently, you renewed your image with a hairstyle similar to. Other artists, which is also, together with the inclination Demi Lovatoalso she seemed to be in the Super Bowl, and the week networks showed their mane ‘praise’ is asymmetric.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the press conference for the Super Bowl

