The singer Kesha falsely claimed that Dr. Luke raped her Katy Perry Shows

New York. The pop singer Kesha falsely claimed that Dr. Luke raped her Katy Perry, “without evidence” that would show, issued a judge this week, the time you sent the long legal battle between Kesha and her former mentor in court.

The lawyers of Kesha said in a press release that they plan to against the disturbance on Thursday, also points out that the singer of the famous producers in the vicinity of 373,000 dollars in interest-license fees paid by you to him with years of delay.

The decision is not the last word in the demand for wider for defamation and breach of contract, Dr. Luke against Kesha presented, but his lawyer said the verdict “what the search for justice”.

“Dr. Luke wants the judgment in this case shows that the other false statements of Kesha, about him you were wrong and defamatory,” said the lawyer, Christine Lepera.

Kesha, known for hits such as “TiK ToK” and “Praying”, and Dr. Luke have on legal disputes, legal 2014, when it was alleged in a complaint, in the that the drogó and raped her in 2005 will need in addition to abused emotionally from her for years.

Luke denied it, and claimed, stating that what was, to slander, to try with inventions, from their contract with him.

A court in New York dismissed after the allegations of sexual abuse of Kesha, because in some cases the offences time-barred, there were other legal issues without deciding whether the allegations are justified goods.

In the meantime, Kesha, she said in a text message from 2016 to Lady Gaga — the interpreter, “Firework”, Katy Perry “was raped by the same man”.

Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, denies, and Perry that “definitely not said,” was the truth when they are questioned by the authorities in the year 2017.

“There is no evidence of any kind showing that Gottwald hurt Katy Perry,” said the judge in Manhattan Jennifer Schecter in his decision Thursday, saying that the statement made by Kesha was a false accusation that it is the legal definition of slander.

The error helps, Dr. Luke, but the judge reminded that many aspects of demand, including the question of whether the prosecution of Kesha, rape is real.

“Kesha and Gottwald have the versions very different from what happened on the night in question. This court may not decide a matter of law, documents, and without an assessment of credibility,” wrote the judge. “This is a decision of the jury”.

The singer, whose real name is Sebert Kesha Rose, she released her last album, “High Road”, the last week. Their soulful interpretation of “Praying” in the Grammy-2018 was a memorable moment in the movement #MeToo against sexual abuse.

Dr. Luke, some of the pop hits the biggest of the last decades of working with stars such as Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj has produced.

The Associated Press in a rule, the appointment of the persons claiming, to report victims of sexual abuse to less public, as it is Kesha.