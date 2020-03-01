The rumors multiply and now, Valentine’s day, it seems to confirm everything: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ready for themselves a new chance. What began as a casual appointment in the last Oscar-2020, initiated by the ‘romance’ between parents, Stormi Webster now the Valentine’s day celebration of Kylie Jenner is further proof that he is with Travis Scott…

The tests in this second attempt, the love between Kylie and Travis came in the Instagram Stories the entrepreneur with 22 years already showed the romantic night you spent in the Dn of love and friendship he found in his room a sea of sun flowers! Just your favorite flower…

On a trip very comfortably in his mansion in Calabasas, Kylie Jenner went from the sun to the flowers next to Stormi and let us boquiabiertas with the large amount of details, the love in your household: candles, flowers everywhere, a romantic dinner (for two) between the lights on the back of the hall.

We need to highlight that Kylie revealed, who was responsible for the sorprenderla in this way in Valentine’s dayhowever, the gift is revealed Travis Scott responsabe was this romantic evening, because the same structure of the heart, which in the past year, he agreed to Kylie repeated.