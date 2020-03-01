“Today, Beyoncé has more impact than a Nobel prize”

Account Bernard Pivot from reading His image (Books of the asteroids, in Catalan, Edicions 62) leaves you stunned, amazed at the intelligence and the power of the story. And adds, the legendary journalist, the culture, if Jérôme Ferrari I would not have already won the prix Goncourt, which they would have been in 2012 since now.

A young photographer, dies in an accident on a street of Calvi, Corsica. At the funeral, remember their past: the girl is fascinated by the photography, the teenager-seduced by a militant nationalist, the photographer, for weddings or a journalist from a local newspaper, the day you all for travelling to Yugoslavia during the war. Some political events, convulsionaron Corsica contains the end of the twentieth century.













Carter, the photo of the pulitzer

“We were against him; he could not help the child in the family, not letting him interact with”

Jérôme Ferrari (Paris, 1968) was there a professor of philosophy, on the island of Corsica –where her parents are in Algeria and Abu Dhabi. Lives in Ajaccio. For he received the prix Goncourt The sermon on the decline of Rome (2012) and the book that has kept us busy, the prices Le Monde (2018) and Méditerranée (2019). The genesis of the book is an essay, written together with Oliver Rohe, reportage on the war in Libya. They found pictures of an abomination of the war, the Italian-Turkish.

I’m not clear whether your book is a tribute or a criticism, the profession of photo-journalist.

I have tried the ambiguities related to the reprocessing of this work. Antonia, the photographer of the book, represents someone who represents a pretty radical attitude: they consider their profession as something obscene. But that is not my case.

Why a woman?

Because I admire the women in groups of men. In the terrain of the war. To be a photojournalist is already difficult when you’re also a young woman of 25 years in Yugoslavia during the war… and I have to say.

What remains between the image and the word, with what?









The image has a privilege, is quite clear: the immediacy. But that does not mean always effective. With a picture we can create the illusion that we understand a conflict. This is wrong! This picture needs is a speech, it contextu Alice.

A word of advice to future fotorreporteros?

Remember that a picture can only confuse you. Sometimes interpreted incorrectly, and who is watching you. Aso, helps to explain them. Especially now many, many pictures there are on the internet.

This is complicated, if it professionals, they don’t care to seek the truth…

I do not think that the wrong messages are the thing of the last ten years. The problem is that we now have the means and methods that present a possibility of dissemination, it was never.

The urgent need for a new school visual?

Full. Most of the fake pictures from the internet are not wrong, they are real, but a photo does not match. I always think of a sentence by Hannah Arendt in The origins of d e l

to

talitarismo : “The essence of a totalitarian state, not a part of a nazi, but to distinguish from someone who is in the situation, reality and fiction”. This sentence should be enlightened.

To have how far, won the prix Goncourt for him was approaching, in order to achieve the expected level?









At the beginning Yes, I was scared, not anymore. And what’s more: today I write, without me, who read this.

The book is reminiscent of Kevin Carter, the photographer, won the Pulitzer with the photo of the child-book, and a vulture waited for him.

I think we were very unfair to him. Could he not do nothing of this child, among other things, because they are the same of the Red cross (the child is wearing a bracelet) she won’t let anyone intervene in this area, by interviewing the health care system. People are inmunitariamente brittle and has only this organization can access. Don’t let him. You can’t touch or interact.

Ended with a suicide.

Carter was part of a group of four fotorreporteros and between you, another friend also died. Lived to the limit. The journalists were really played in the trade.

They also his life for the craft would be?

I don’t know, you can’t know until you to the situation.

The first time I saw the picture, Carter, I thought: “never, you would have seen this photo”. I wanted seconds of delay time thirty, and it would have never seen…

But why was it necessary?

Now I think a photo is absolutely necessary, and one of the most atrocious I’ve ever seen. The controversy is higher, less.









I had the same feeling with the photo by Eddie Adams, of this icon design in Saigon?

This, I think it was a photo of us taught in the Institute, in Handbook of the history Chapter war in Vietnam. But it is true that Adams said: “in the photograph, the General shooting at the head of his victim, and I, with my camera, I shot and killed the general.”

Who has more social responsibility with his work: the author or the photographer?

Ui, nadaaa…. Today, Beyoncé has more influence, and more social responsibility to the citizens of all of the Nobel. By narcissism, by the value of a work of art in General and the novel in particular.

You promised that you will not be desvelaría the name of who gave him the material value…

It promised to be. I think you had to experience very hard in Croatia and I didn’t want to remember him, he sought to be kept at a distance, he could speak, was something psychological… Was my main source, I’m not going to say, your identity.

What is the ego of the French writer is than the rest?

Well, not me, I spend the day in Café de Flore, or do I gloat in elite environments. I admire the people who the magazine Inculte, and friends like Mathias Enard.









How’s it feel to still left?

I don’t know, I’m confused, because fifteen years ago, was of the “center-left”. Today, I think I’m almost Trotskyist…







