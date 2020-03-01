What to expect Fortnite after today’s Update? Change of the engine, Event and much more

Already today in Fortnite is a new Update with 11.50 is.

Epic Games announced a new Update that will be in Fortnite today. Players really happy, because this means a lot of new leaks, but also changes to the engine.

Before you a description of what can happen and what are the main things we see today with them.

From the Update?

Update 11.50 comes out is pretty Standard. 10:00 at the technical break begins, it probably will take a couple of hours. It is not known exactly when the Server will be included.

It is interesting that Epic is preparing an additional description of the news. We know that already for a long time no such Standard – the “Patch notes”, so maybe this time is something truly great.

New Physics Engine

Today, we need to see the first changes after the change of physics Engine to the Chaos. Change either incredibly improve Fortnite promises, or add him to your illuminates.

Currently it is not known how the result of this change, and whether the game is Epic, it is really now incredibly spectacular, as shown, the concept.

New Event

We will remind you that Epic confirmed at the announcement of the delay to the end of the season that Fortnite will also be the two-week event.

Still not fully known what happened, and what the topic takes on. In the past year, it was on Valentine’s day. In sum, for the completion of the audit, we received a free map. The players hope that history repeats itself, and in addition, new cosmetic items, the problems occur with free ski pass for 12 season.

Leak

The Standard should also expect all kinds of spills. This is a large Update, so that we, the new Standard:

Skins

Parachute

Zbieraki

Backpacks

Smileys

Boot Screens

In addition, new objects, it is possible, or things with 12 of the season, maybe eventem from season 2 2 Chapter.