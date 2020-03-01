You look at the process of transformation of Taylor Swift for her video “The Man”

The process included four to six hours in the saddle, make-up, wigs, eyebrows and trainer of the movement.

United States, Los Angeles.- Taylor Swift almost all of his followers in her last music video, and debut as a Director “The Man”you are dressed as your own alter ego male “Tyler Swift”, to show that masculinity can be toxic to the workplace.

It was a character drag pretty impressive, to detect so that it was hard, sometimes, when she was really Swift everything below this face. Since the video “The Man”the country singer, as well as a make-up artist video Bill Corso, overthrown, some light on, as it happened, this transformation.

In a publication of Instagram, the own make-up artist Corso he showed photos of a time lapse of the transformation of Swift in “The Man” and thanked his team for prosthetics and “costume-muscle”, with a total of at least six persons, through their hard work in the project.

In addition to the costume muscle Swift had to wigs, eyebrows and sculptures face to achieve the appearance completely. The whole process took four to six hours each day of the rotation, so that Swift thanked Corso and to convince your team of “a zombie… but a significant amount of people, that it is a man is our greatest achievement”.

