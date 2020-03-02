After the conquest of the sports-fashion Beyonce

Following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kanye West and the Kardashian clan, the singer Beyoncé aims to strengthen his signature sportswear Ivy Park next to the giant Adidasfor those of you that diva is a collection of unisex of great personal stamp.

Everything Beyonce makes a success. And this is to be expected with this new partnership with Adidas, which will be available on your website for the coming January 17 in the shops a day later. Through campaigns and images that have already been published, the garments are unisex and inclusive are are.

The announcement of the cooperation was expected last april in a large. “Queen B” thus assumes the replacement of other contemporary artists, which together with the company sport-such as her husband Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Kanye West.

Beyoncé, the revival is thanks to this cooperation, its own brand Ivy Parkin november 2018, and bought the full Phillip Green, owner of Topshop, with it, the brand launched two years ago.

The interpreter of “Single Ladies” was made public has been shown in a promo-video of campaign, an advance on the anticipated work next to the huge sports fashion, Adidas.

Between the clothes, which you have shown, emphasizes the use of a palette of bright colors such as orange, dark red, white and other soft tones, the caps alive in a mono -, cargo-pants, sweat-shirts, umbrella and sports tops.

Also, the running shoes are one of the major protagonists, with four types of models designed by the singer himself along with add-ons such as earrings, chains and caps for the teeth, with the name Ivy Park.