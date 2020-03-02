Alessandra Ambrosio has fun with her daughter on the Playground – Who are the

WhatsApp

Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: playback / Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio was more of a time to have fun as a family. On Instagram, the top model also a video is shared, it seems, in the amusement Park with his daughterDepending on the. In the pictures, the two animadíssimas on the ship, the Viking.

With the right faces and mouths, the two to show the part of the Park and have a little fun in the game.

The top model recently celebrated the first anniversary of the 11-year-old daughter. On the side of their friend, an Italian Nicolo Oddithe model, at a party held at Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles county, California.

Right-balloons-pink-and red-and-tiaras, decorative, According to the, if you had a lot of fun with your friends and even the family, making faces for the paparazzi.

