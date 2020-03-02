Ambrosio and Sthefany have to bet on the green

Don’t know what to wear for the holidays? You only bet on the appearance of the green? The color suits to all skin types and is especially fancy for brunettes and redheads. It is a good choice for those who like to stand out with the elegance of an event.

Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Marcelo De Sá Barreto/AgNews) Photo of them on the Red carpet

In the last few days, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sthefany Brito Vera Fischer proven on the air, the fashion, the different shades of color. Let yourself be inspired by:

The famous bet on the green (Foto: AgNews) Photo of them on the Red carpet

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Marcelo De Sá Barreto/AgNews) Photo of them on the Red carpet

Alessandra Ambrosio he launched his brand of fashion to the beach with the Gal of the island, on the edge of a green dress Alexandre Vauthier. The game counts with a sweetheart neckline and deep-V, spaghetti straps neckline, the slit, and the asymmetry in the bar. It is on sale at Farfetch, but it is black, so R$ 12.881.

#ficaadica1: V-neck helps to lengthen, but much deeper, and/or superabertos fit better on women with a smaller bust, or average.

Sthefany Brito

Sthefany Brito (Foto: AgNews) Photo of them on the Red carpet

Sthefany Brito he chose the two outfits in green color to all the events of the novelA Love Without Equal“the recording of the TV. The dress brings out the asymmetry of a round only, while the other proposal, the combination of her see-through blouse with a pair of trousers.

#ficaadica2: When buying a part with a neck, a shoulder, make sure that the side grip is too tight, the review of the fat in the vicinity of the neck, or if there’s much left in terms of support. The models from which the handle support to the cross as a whole, without division of the region, the better the chest.

#ficaadica3: For the safe to wear the sweater the whole income is to wager on an event t-shirt underneath, as the actress, while the transparency is only on the sleeves and on the neck.

Vera Fischer

Vera Fischer (Photo: Daniel Delmiro/AgNews) Photo of them on the Red carpet

The print dress from the Vera Fischer it is predominantly green, but the blue-and-yellow. How is it?

#ficaadica4: afraid to wear pattern, and in the end, the extension of the belt line? Because, you know, the one with the black background and the drawings are small, they are a stake in a democratic way.